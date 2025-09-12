Heavy Rainfall Exposes Poor Civic Infrastructure In Assam’s Lumding

Overnight heavy rains in Assam's Lumding have caused severe water logging, particularly in Ward No. 13 Nabin Pally area. Roads have turned into flowing streams, submerging several localities and disrupting normal life.

Residents alleged that despite repeated promises, the municipality has taken no action to resolve the issue. Floodwaters entered homes up to knee level, leaving residents struggling amid stagnant drains and overflowing water.

Residents have expressed anger at both the Executive Officer of Lumding and Ward Commissioner Mamita Das, holding them responsible for the recurring floods. They said, “In July, we also faced flooding, and water entered our homes. On July 22, after our request, Ward Commissioner visited the area. Later, the Executive Officer came and said he had noted our problems and would take them to the Chief Minister to get them resolved. But a month has passed, and none of our issues have been addressed. We are still facing the same situation.”

They further said, “For the past two years, the ward commissioner has been promising to solve the flood problem in our Nabin Pally area, but nothing has been done. The drains are still blocked, garbage piles up, and there is no proper outlet for the water. Sometimes the commissioner comes and clears a little, but then throws the garbage back into the same drain and leaves it there. Because of this, water enters our homes, as there is nowhere for it to flow.”

Frustrated locals have warned that if the Nabin Pally area water logging problem is not resolved soon, they will boycott the upcoming elections.

