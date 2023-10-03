Assam

Heavy Rainfall to Likely Lash Assam Till Oct 6; Orange Alert Issued

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati issued an orange alert for a few districts in Assam.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted that parts of Assam are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 4 to 6.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati issued an orange alert for a few districts in Assam stating, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm/Lightning at isolated places.”

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash Kokrajhar, Chirang, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts from October 4 to 6 while Goalpara, Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts including the mentioned ones will experience the same from October 5 to 6.

The following are the expected impacts of the heavy rainfall:

  • Visibility may become poor during the intense spell of rainfall

  • Water logging in some parts of low lying areas/roads/streets

  • Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads

  • Possibility of flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall

  • Heavy rainfall may damage the crops in the maturity stage

  • Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place

