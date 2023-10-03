Heavy Rainfall to Likely Lash Assam Till Oct 6; Orange Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted that parts of Assam are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 4 to 6.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati issued an orange alert for a few districts in Assam stating, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm/Lightning at isolated places.”
Heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash Kokrajhar, Chirang, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts from October 4 to 6 while Goalpara, Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts including the mentioned ones will experience the same from October 5 to 6.
The following are the expected impacts of the heavy rainfall:
Visibility may become poor during the intense spell of rainfall
Water logging in some parts of low lying areas/roads/streets
Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads
Possibility of flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall
Heavy rainfall may damage the crops in the maturity stage
Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place