Heavy Rainfall Likely to Lash Parts of Assam; IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted Assam is likely to witness heavy rainfall in a few districts.
The department issued an orange alert for a few districts in Assam till September 22.
The districts that have been issued orange alert are:
Kokrajhar
Chirang
Baksa
Bongaigaon
Barpeta
According to the weather bulletin by Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati these districts will receive “light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall,” adding that, “Thunderstorm/Lightning at isolated places.”
Stating the current meteorological condition, the centre said, “Moisture incursion due to strong low-level Southerly/Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely to continue for the next 3-4 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places is likely to occur over Assam during next 24 hours and heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places during the subsequent 48 hours.”