IMD Predicts Rainfall in Assam Till Sept 24; Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecasted that the northeastern region of India including Assam is likely to experience rainfall from September 20 to 24.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Assam indicating thunder and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall will September 24.
It may be mentioned that heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning lashed in Guwahati city on Tuesday evening leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city causing traffic congestion.
According to a special bulletin report dated 19.09.2023, the IMD stated, “Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest & adjoining Central Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure Area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Odisha coasts. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across North Odisha &South Jharkhand during next 2 days. Associated with this system fairly widespread to wide spread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall/Thunderstorm is very likely to occur over Assam during next 2 days.”
“Moisture incursion due to strong low-level Southerly/Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely to occur from 21st September onwards. Under its influence widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Assam during 21-22 September 2023,” it added.