IMD Predicts Rainfall in Assam Till Sept 24; Issues Yellow Alert

According to a special bulletin report dated 19.09.2023, the IMD stated, “Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest & adjoining Central Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure Area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Odisha coasts. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across North Odisha &South Jharkhand during next 2 days. Associated with this system fairly widespread to wide spread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall/Thunderstorm is very likely to occur over Assam during next 2 days.”