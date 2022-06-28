Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Assam in Next 3 Days

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has predicted heavy rainfall in Assam in the next two days.

According to the weather report, an eastwest trough now runs from northwest Rajasthan to westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha coast across Northeast Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Another secondary trough at mean sea level pressure runs from East Uttar Pradesh to North East Assam. Under its influence, widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to continue over Assam during the next 72 hours.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has also been predicted in other northeastern states including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in parts of Meghalaya till July 2.