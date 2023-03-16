Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Likely in Northeast and Assam

Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms have been predicted at places across Northeast and Assam.

The Borjhar Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert. According to sources, the warning will continue for the next five days from today.

The thunderstorms are expected at speeds of 30-40 kilometers per hour. Moreover, hail storm is expected in some areas of the Northeastern region.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, among other parts of the Northeast for March 15-17.

According to reports, a fresh active Western Disturbance has been forecast in several northeastern states from March 16 onwards.

A low-level southeasterly moist air incursion from the Bay of Bengal into east central, east and northeast India and its interaction with the middle troposphere westerly trough will lead to heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.