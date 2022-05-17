Heavy Rains Likely to Lash Assam Over Next 4 Days

Under the influence of strong southwesterly moisture winds from the Bay of Bengal, widespread rains and thunderstorms are likely to persist over North-Eastern India between May 16-20, 2022, as per the weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD also informed that rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are very likely over Assam during this period.

Rainfall amounts will generally run 50-80mm/day over those areas during the next five days, and an excess of 100 mm/day is possible over Assam and Meghalaya on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Guwahati and other parts of the state witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The incessant rains in Guwahati wreak havoc as many areas are inundated with flash floods causing massive traffic jams in the early morning on Tuesday.

Areas like Zoo Road, Chandmari, Dispur, and Hatigaon have been immensely affected by the rainfall as water accumulation caused traffic jams.

On the other hand, the ongoing construction works have added to the woes of the commuters.

It has become a recurring phenomenon of the city causing hindrance in commutation for public and private transport system.

The artificial flood of Guwahati has made the people suffer since a long time. But no major steps have been taken by the government of Assam in controlling the artificial flood scenario.