Heavy Rains, Storms Leave Trail Of Destruction Across Assam

Parts of Assam witnessed sudden heavy rainfall accompanied by strong gusts of wind and thundering which left a trail of damage to assets on Friday evening.
Apart from Guwahati, rains lashed Sonapur as well as Tihu. According to reports, a huge tree was uprooted at Kur Kuria along the Digaru-Kur Kuria Road. As a result, movement of vehicles on the route was halted.
As the rains subsided, officials from the Sonapur forest division reached the scene and removed the debris on the road to allow resumption of traffic movement.
Elsewhere, Tihu town in Nalbari also witnessed rains along with strong winds. The storm that gripped the town rooted out a tree which came crashing down on the road near Ulubari petrol pump.
The massive tree blocked the Nalbari-Sarthebari route and caused traffic to come to a standstill. Meanwhile, another tree crashed on a small pan shop causing extensive damage.
Earlier, reports emerged of damages caused by the sudden spell of rain and strong winds. As per reports, a huge tree was uprooted in short span of time for which it rained. Apart from that an electricity pole was also reported to have been rooted out.
As a result of the this, a long snarl of traffic appeared near Geetanagar field where the incident occurred. Reports from the scene added that the tree fell on a parked vehicle on the side of the road causing extensive damage to it. Further damage reports are expected to come in soon.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Guwahati has issued a warning for thunderstorms and lightning with gusty wind speeds between 30 to 40 kilometers per hour which is likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya.
The weather bulletin for the next 24 hours also warned about "very likely" thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds with speeds going up to 30 to 40 kilometers per hour at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Likewise, thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, according to the weather bulletin which also warned about heavy rain which is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland.
Additionally, the bulletin also forecast partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 35°C and the minimum temperature will be 24°C.