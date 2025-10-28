‘Hello, Teddy Boy’: Assam BJP Hits Back at Priyank Kharge

A war of words has erupted between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge. After the Congress leader questioned Assam’s talent pool, Sarma hit back, calling him a “first-class idiot.” Now, the Assam BJP unit has added fuel to the fire, mocking Kharge with a cheeky jibe, “Hello, Teddy Boy.”

The feud erupted on Monday after the Karnataka Minister allegedly told a news channel that semiconductor investments meant for his state were being diverted towards Gujarat and Assam, after being "arm-twisted" by the Centre.

"Why are semiconductor industries going to Assam and Gujarat when they actually want to come to Bengaluru? All the investments meant for Karnataka are being arm-twisted by the Central government," he claimed.

In response, Himanta Sarma called him a "first-class idiot" and said the Congress minister's remarks were an insult to the educated, young individuals of Assam.

The Chief Minister also said that his government was considering registering a case against Kharge and criticised him for not condemning the "objectionable statement" by the minister.

On Monday, Kharge accused Himanta Sarma of trying to "whitewash his failures" by giving his statements a "political spin", adding that the Chief Minister should reflect on why young people are leaving the northeastern state to find work elsewhere.

"My statement is clear and very specific, it was about how semiconductor companies were being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear interest in Karnataka because of our engineering talent and established ecosystem... The only thing Mr Sarma has managed to grow is his own wealth. Every major scam or corruption case seems to trace back to his doorstep, while the youth of Assam are left without jobs or opportunities," the Karnataka Minister said in a post on X.

Kharge further asserted that the BJP’s days in Assam were numbered, adding that if the Congress returns to power after the 2026 state elections, it would “focus on skilling, employability, and rebuilding public faith in governance.”

"We will create an environment where talent thrives in every corner of the state and young people are free from the grip of corrupt governance and divisive politics of a 3rd rate crook," he added.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Assam BJP also jumped in to mock Kharge.

In response to the Congress leader's tweet, the party said, "Hello Teddy Boy, writing long essays on X doesn’t make you a 'semiconductor expert'."

"Instead of giving lectures about Assam, maybe take a good, hard look at your own backyard- your district still tops the chart of poverty in South India. So much for your 'talent tank', huh?" it added.

