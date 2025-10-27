"First-Class Idiot": Assam CM Tears Into Priyank Kharge Over Assam Remark

A major political controversy has erupted in Assam after Karnataka Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge made remarks questioning the talent and capability of the youth of Assam in relation to the semiconductor industry. His comments have sparked outrage across the state, prompting a sharp response from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit.

Priyank Kharge’s Remark Sparks Outrage

Speaking about the Union Government’s semiconductor investment plans, Priyank Kharge had questioned why semiconductor projects were being allocated to Gujarat and Assam instead of Karnataka. He told the media:

“Why are semiconductor industries going to Gujarat and Assam when they should be in Bengaluru? The investments meant for Karnataka are being diverted. What is there in these two states? Is there any talent in Assam and Gujarat?”

His remarks were widely condemned as demeaning, insensitive, and disrespectful to the people of Assam and the Northeast.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Condemns 'Insult to Assam'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly criticised Priyank Kharge’s statement, calling it an insult to the state’s youth.

“Priyank Kharge has exposed himself as a first-class idiot by making such an irresponsible remark about Assam. He has insulted our youth by questioning their education, competence and ability. This is an attack on the dignity of every hardworking young person from our state. The Congress party has not condemned his statement, which shows their mindset toward Assam and the Northeast. We are exploring legal options and may file a case against him for his derogatory and divisive comment,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to the media.

Assam BJP Issues Fierce Rebuttal

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress MLA, the Assam BJP posted a sharp response on social media.

“If ‘talent’ means boot-licking the boss and snatching biscuits meant for Rahul Gandhi’s pet, then thank God the people of Assam are talentless.

Mr. Junior Kharge, apart from being born as Senior Kharge’s son, do you possess any actual skill? This father–son franchise has made a habit of insulting Assam,” the BJP statement read.

The party also accused the Assam Congress of remaining silent on the insult, saying:

“Yet again, the local Congress brigade, including their Paaijaan, will apply Fevicol on their lips and not utter a word.”

Public Reaction Grows

The remark has provoked strong reactions from civil society groups, student organisations, and professionals in Assam. Many took to social media to demand an apology from Priyank Kharge for his “elitist mindset” and “regional arrogance”.

Congress Yet to Respond Officially

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has not issued an official response so far.

Also Read: Congress Defends Gaurav Gogoi Amid Shoe Controversy at Zubeen Kshetra