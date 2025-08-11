Hemanta Dutta, Veteran Lyricist and Playwright of Assam, Dies at 83

Guwahati has been left in mourning with the passing of Hemanta Dutta — the man who breathed new life into the tradition of mobile theatre in Assam. The legendary playwright, actor, director, and lyricist took his final bow at the age of 83, passing away in the ICU of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Advertisment

Born on 24 September 1941 in Kharupetia, Darrang district, to Haliram Dutta and Birja Bala Dutta, Hemanta Dutta was the fourth child in his family. He completed his schooling in Mangaldai and went on to study at Dibrugarh’s Kanoi College, where he came into contact with future cultural stalwarts such as Syed Saadulla, Rajen Gohain, Hiren Gohain, Bhavesh Goswami, and Prince. During this period, they formed a cultural group called “Quivers Band,” marking the start of his artistic journey. His first song was performed by Brajen Das at Dibrugarh’s India Club.

Dutta entered the professional music world in 1977 through the film Natun Asha. Over his career, he penned more than 500 songs, many of which became timeless hits, including Moi Ji Batere Olalu Aji, Ei Akash Bor Bishal, and Tumi Ahisila Senai. His lyrics were brought to life by some of Assam’s most beloved voices — Jayanta Hazarika, Charu Gohain, Malabika Bora, Rajen Gohain, Dolly Ghosh, Shanta Uzir, and Samar Hazarika among others.

In Assamese cinema, his contributions were equally rich, writing for films such as Sadari, Son Moina, Jiban Surabhi, Bahagar Duporiya, Sewali, Iman Morom Kio Lage, Ei Morom Tumar Babe, Hiya Diya Niya, and Nayak. Notably, in the film Pita Putra, he composed the 116-line song Bondho Koribo Haat, Bondho Koribo Maat, regarded as the longest Assamese song ever recorded.

Beyond music, Hemanta Dutta was a towering figure in Assamese theatre, authoring acclaimed plays such as Eta Nasta Lorar Galpa, Path, Titanic, Hendur, Akakhor Dore Mon, Mukti, Chakrabehu, etc. His creativity and direction in mobile theatre helped redefine the form, leaving an enduring mark on Assamese performing arts.

For his immense contributions, Dutta received numerous honours, including the Bhaben Baruah Award (2017), Bhabendra Nath Saikia Award (2018–19), Moon Light Media Award, Assam Natya Sanmilan Award, Atul Chandra Hazarika Award, Natya Sindhu Award, Guruji Adya Sarma Award (2018), and the Sadin-Pratidin Achievers Award.