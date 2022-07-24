India’s Fourth Monkeypox Case Reported in Delhi

Delhi has reported the first case of monkeypox on Sunday, making it the fourth confirmed case of the viral disease in India and the first case without a travel history.

The virus was detected in a 31-year-old man without any travel history. The man had recently attended a stag party in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. He was admitted to hospital around three days ago with fever and skin lesions.

The patient is currently undergoing treatment at the Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi.

According to sources, the patient’s condition is currently stable.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency on Friday.

The organization called on countries in South-East Asia Region to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for the disease. More than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries including four from India, and one from Thailand.