Heroin Weighing 504 grams Seized In Assam’s Karimganj

Assam Police seized heroin weighing 504grams in Karimganj district on Saturday.

One accused has been arrested in connection to the seizure.

The district’s DSP Gitartha Dev Sarma said, “Based on secret information, a team of Karimganj district police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) recovered and seized 504 grams of heroin packed in 43 soap cases near toll gate under Karimganj police station. Police arrested one person and registered a case.”

The police have lodged a complaint in connection to the case and further investigation is underway.