Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Assam's Hojai, 2 Held

Hojai police has seized a huge amount of suspected heroin on Sunday and arrested three persons in connection to it.

The police team nabbed the trio based on inputs about their movement from Dimapur with suspected contraband.

They were arrested from a Guwahati-bound train coming from Dimapur in Nagaland.

Around 760 grams of suspected heroin stuffed in 60 soapboxes were recovered from their possession.

The estimated cost of the heroin in the international market is said to be Rs 3 crore.

The arrested individuals were identified as Abdul Salam and Izazul Hoque hailing from Dabaka and Hojai town respectively.

Further investigation is underway.

Last month, heroin worth Rs 5 crore was seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The heroin weighing 660 grams was seized at a police check point near the CRPF camp at Bokajan in the district.

Also Read: Assam: 3 Ganja Smugglers Arrested in Rangia