Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crores Seized in Karimganj, 1 Arrested

Huge quantity of heroin has been seized and one person has been arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Karimganj police stepped up patrolling along the Assam-Mizoram border and intercepted a vehicle coming from the neighbouring state at Baraigram on Thursday night.

On searching the vehicle, 477 grams of heroin packed in 39 soap boxes and hidden inside the fuel tank and in a secret chamber in the mudguard of the vehicle was seized.

According to the police, the seized drugs are worth over Rs 3 crores in the international market.

One person have been arrested in this connection to the seizure.