Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Cheques to Women in Khumtai

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended a cheque distribution programme under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyanin Khumtai constituency, where financial assistance was provided to nearly 31,000 women beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said empowering women economically remains a top priority of his government. He shared that over the past two months alone, he has interacted with nearly 25 lakh women across Assam, listening to their concerns and encouraging them to become self-reliant.

During his speech, Sarma offered several suggestions to women on financial independence and entrepreneurship, stressing the importance of skill development and self-employment. He said women’s participation is crucial in building a stronger and more inclusive Assam.

The Chief Minister also expressed satisfaction over the growth of sports in the Khumtai constituency. Referring to his recent visits to sports facilities.

Taking a political turn, Sarma appealed to voters to support Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, saying the constituency has no alternative leadership. He asserted that Mrinal Saikia would be the BJP candidate from Khumtai in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Launching an attack on the Congress, the Chief Minister accused the party of being “obsessed with Miya votes” while claiming to speak about building a “new Assam.” Sarma alleged that there is nothing new in such claims, stating that illegal migration has continued to pose challenges to the state.

He further said that his government has consistently acted against encroachment on satra land and has taken firm steps against love jihad, reiterating that the BJP has always worked to identify and push out illegal foreigners.

The Chief Minister also made strong remarks against activist Harsh Mander, “If Harsh Mander provokes, he will get a fitting reply,” Sarma said.

Making a major announcement in Dergaon constituency, Sarma declared that the BJP would contest the seat in the upcoming elections and expressed full confidence of victory.

