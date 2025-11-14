Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates New Ramcharani Block Development Office

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the new Ramcharani Development Block Office in Garal, which is part of the newly formed Jalukbari Assembly constituency.

The office, located adjacent to the Garal Taluk Sabha Hall, was opened as the Ramcharani Development Block was reconstituted following the creation of the new Jalukbari constituency last year.

The CM noted that the development block’s office could now function fully, serving the administrative needs of the region.

He also mentioned that the new terminal at Borjhar Airport is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December or the first week of January next year.

During the event, the CM praised the Brindabani attire of the revered Srimanta Sankardev and discussed plans to bring it from London, following the inauguration ceremony.

Commenting on Bihar’s election outcome, the CM said he would not compare Assam with Bihar but remarked, “Congress has been swept away in Bihar’s elections.”

