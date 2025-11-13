Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates 16 Infrastructure, 113 CSR Projects at NMPA

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal marked the Golden Jubilee of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Thursday, unveiling a ₹1,500-crore portfolio of infrastructure and CSR projects. The milestone event celebrated 50 years of the port’s service as one of India’s premier maritime gateways, underscoring the nation’s growing stature in global maritime trade.

During the event, Sonowal inaugurated 16 key infrastructure projects and 113 CSR initiatives, highlighting the port’s transformation into a technologically advanced and globally competitive hub under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This Golden Jubilee is not just the celebration of an institution; it is the celebration of a vision,” Sonowal said. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is sailing confidently toward innovation, prosperity, and global maritime leadership.”

Major Milestones and Investments

At India Maritime Week 2025, MoUs worth over ₹12 lakh crore were signed, of which ₹52,000 crore were secured by NMPA, signalling strong investor confidence in India’s modernized maritime ecosystem.

Sonowal also inaugurated the newly renovated Mangalore Marine College and Technology (MMCT) campus, calling it a landmark in India’s ambition to become a top-three maritime nation. Addressing cadets and industry representatives, he said, “By 2030, one in every five global seafarers will be an Indian,” reflecting the rapid growth of India’s maritime workforce from 1.08 lakh in 2014 to over 3.2 lakh today.

Additionally, the new ₹9.51 crore office of the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) was inaugurated, aimed at facilitating seafarer competency examinations across Karnataka and neighbouring states.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Leadership

Tracing NMPA’s journey, Sonowal noted that the port began in 1975 with four berths and 90,000 tonnes of cargo, and has since expanded to 16 berths and a Single Point Mooring facility, handling over 46 million tonnes annually. With a usable capacity of 74 million tonnes, the port aims to reach 100 million tonnes by 2047.

NMPA has emerged as India’s largest exporter of coffee and second-largest importer of LPG, with 92% mechanization, improving logistics efficiency, safety, and ease of doing business. The port also supports cruise tourism, boosting local economies in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Sustainability and Green Initiatives

Highlighting the port’s commitment to environmental stewardship, Sonowal noted that NMPA is 100% solar powered, implements digital systems to reduce environmental impact, and has launched the Harit Cargo Concession Policy to position itself as a green logistics hub.

Among the ₹1,500-crore projects inaugurated, a 150-bed multi-specialty hospital under the PPP model was launched—the first of its kind among India’s major ports—providing healthcare to employees and surrounding communities, including Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries.

Vision for the Future

Under the Maritime India Vision 2030 (MIV 2030) and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 (MAKV 2047), India’s ports are being modernized to drive competitiveness, sustainability, and coastal development. NMPA’s Master Plan 2047 envisions doubling cargo handling capacity, achieving carbon neutrality, and developing deep draft terminals, LNG infrastructure, and a cruise terminal with seaplane and heli-taxi facilities.

The port has allocated 960 acres for port-led industries, expected to generate ₹7,500 crore annually and attract ₹68,000 crore in investments, boosting regional employment and economic growth.

Maritime Education and Global Partnerships

Sonowal praised MMCT for shaping skilled maritime professionals, highlighting its partnership with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which employs 18,000 Indian seafarers and ensures global-standard training for cadets.

“The maritime sector is not just about ships and cargo; it is about people—fishermen, entrepreneurs, and coastal communities,” Sonowal said, emphasizing initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana.

India’s Maritime Resurgence

The Union Minister underscored India’s rise as the third-largest seafaring nation, citing dramatic growth in inland cargo movement, coastal shipping, and cruise tourism. He highlighted key achievements under PM Modi’s leadership, including the ₹76,000 crore Vadhvan Port Project, hydrogen hubs, and the Harit Sagar and Harit Nauka green frameworks.

“This golden era of India’s maritime resurgence is an opportunity for our youth to contribute to a Viksit Bharat and an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Sonowal said, inviting global partners to invest, register ships under the Indian flag, and expand training opportunities for Indian cadets.

Dignitaries and Closing

The Golden Jubilee was attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MPs Brijesh Chowta, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs Dr. Bharath Shetty and D. Vedavyasa Kamath, along with senior officials from NMPA and the shipping sector.

Concluding the event, Sonowal paid tribute to all who contributed to NMPA’s success, noting, “May the New Mangalore Port continue to shine as a jewel of India’s western coast, guiding the nation toward a prosperous and self-reliant maritime future.”