Himanta Biswa Sarma Is Allergic To Mughals: Congress MP Abdul Khaleque

Congress MP from Assam’s Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque took a sly dig at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that he was allergic to Mughals.
The Congress MP claimed that without Mughals, the country’s independence struggles would be incomplete, adding that they gave India a roadmap and also gave the name ‘Hindustan’.
Khaleque said, “Our chief minister has an allergy to the Mughals. However, he too claimed that Delhi was the capital of India since the Mughal era. Though he feels awkward expressing it openly, that’s the reality.”
The Congress MP said that the Mughals had a contribution to the history of India and they built several world revered monuments in the country including the Red Fort and Taj Mahal.
This comes as the Assam CM is embroiled in a Twitter war with his Delhi counterpart over the education models under their respective governments.
CM Sarma had said that Delhi has been the capital of India since the Mughal times.
Khaleque further mentioned that every Prime Minister has hoisted the national flag at Red Fort on independence day, and if it were a wrong practice, it should not be done.
“If we hate Mughals that much, then hoisting the Tricolour at Red Fort should not be the right thing to do,” said the Congress MP.