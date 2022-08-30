Himanta Biswa Sarma Is Allergic To Mughals: Congress MP Abdul Khaleque

Congress MP from Assam’s Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque took a sly dig at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that he was allergic to Mughals.

The Congress MP claimed that without Mughals, the country’s independence struggles would be incomplete, adding that they gave India a roadmap and also gave the name ‘Hindustan’.

Khaleque said, “Our chief minister has an allergy to the Mughals. However, he too claimed that Delhi was the capital of India since the Mughal era. Though he feels awkward expressing it openly, that’s the reality.”

The Congress MP said that the Mughals had a contribution to the history of India and they built several world revered monuments in the country including the Red Fort and Taj Mahal.