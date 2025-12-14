Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Vice President, Extends Invitation to Visit Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a courtesy visit to the Vice President of India, C.P. Radhakrishnan, at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

During the meeting at the Vice President’s enclave, CM Sarma personally congratulated Radhakrishnan on assuming the esteemed office of Vice President of India.

He also extended a formal invitation to the Vice President to visit Assam and witness firsthand the state’s transformation and the developmental progress achieved in recent years.

The Vice President welcomed the gesture and engaged in a warm discussion with the Chief Minister. The meeting lasted for around 30 minutes, during which both leaders exchanged views on Assam’s growth and initiatives.

Later, taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma wrote, “Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji in New Delhi today. I personally congratulated him on assuming the august office of @VPIndia and invited him to visit Assam to witness the State's transformation in recent years.”

