"Himanta Biswa Sarma Not Fit to Be CM Of Assam": Says MP Rakibul Hussain at Dhubri

A massive joining programme organised by the Dhubri District Congress Committee at the Dhubri District Library auditorium on Sunday witnessed the induction of around 1,335 leaders and workers from various political parties into the Congress party.

The event was attended by Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, MLA Wazed Ali Choudhury, MLA Abdur Subahan Ali Sarkar, and several senior district Congress leaders and members.

During his address, MP Rakibul Hussain launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, saying the people of Assam have been betrayed by false promises and misplaced priorities.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is not fit to be the Chief Minister of Assam,” Hussain declared, criticising the government over its handling of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status issue for six communities.

He further slammed the government’s alleged misuse of public funds, saying,

“The BJP government has spent 20 crore just to build pandals for the women’s entrepreneurship scheme fund distribution events. Why waste taxpayers’ money on such extravagance?”

The joining ceremony drew large public participation and is part of the state-wide membership drive initiated by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) to strengthen its organisational base across districts.

