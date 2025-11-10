Subscribe

Over 8,000 Members to Join Assam Congress Today, Gaurav Gogoi Announces

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi announces that over 8,000 people are set to join the party today, continuing the monthly induction initiative.

PratidinTime News Desk
Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi announced that over 8,000 people will join the party today, Monday, 10th November. The wave is part of the party’s ongoing initiative to induct leaders from other parties on the 10th of every month.

“We kept our word on 10th September and 10th October, and now 10th November. Today’s induction of over 8,000 people is expected to exceed expectations and create anxiety in the opposite camp,” Gogoi said in a post on X, signalling a major push ahead of elections.

Gogoi emphasised that this momentum reflects the Congress’s vision for a “new Assam”—a state where people live in dignity and peace. The announcement was shared with campaign hashtags: #EibaarJujEikhonHobo, #NatunAxomNatunCongress, and #BorAxom.

