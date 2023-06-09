Himanta Biswa Sarma to Visit Manipur Tomorrow

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit violence-hit Manipur on June 10 (Saturday), reports claimed on Friday.
Sources said that the chief minister will meet Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The duo is slated to discuss issues that led to the widespread violence in the state which erupted last month.
Violence broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his four-day visit to the state issued strict warnings stating that severe action would be taken against those who refuse to surrender their arms. A day after this, at least 140 weapons were surrendered in different places of the state.
Meanwhile, Security Forces are continuously working towards controlling violence and disarming the society through sustained confidence building measures amongst all sections of the society.
Security Forces have been conducting Joint Combing Operations in sensitive areas both in Hills and Valley Sector of the state. The combing operations are aimed at de-escalation of tensions amongst communities through physical domination besides recovery of snatched weapons that are still in the illegal custody of local population.