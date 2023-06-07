Manipur: Army Continue to Recover Automatic Weapons During Combing Ops

In a press statement, the Home Department, Manipur said, “It has been widely circulated on social media that combing operations will be conducted only in the valley districts, which is not correct. Combing operations, if necessary, will be conducted in both the valley and hill areas equally to restore peace in the state. Further, to dispel the misunderstanding among the public, the Deputy Commissioners of the districts namely Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Tengnoupal, Candel and Kamjong have also been advised to detail Executive Magistrates for the operations conducted by the security formations even though AFSPA is in force in these districts.”