"How Dare You...": Himanta Blasts Mamata Banerjee Over "Assam Will Burn" Remark

Responding to Mamata Banerjee's recent "Assam will burn" remarks, Himanta Biswa Sarma called her out saying that such language doesn't suit her. The Assam Chief Minister asked, "Didi, how dare you threaten Assam?"
Taking to social media, Sarma wrote, "Don't show us red eyes. Don't even try to burn India with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language."
This comes after the West Bengal Chief Minister issued a stern warning amid growing tensions following the recent rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
At a public event celebrating the foundation day of the Trinamool Congress's student wing, Banerjee warned that unrest in Bengal could have repercussions beyond the state.
"Remember, if Bengal is burned, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also be burned," Banerjee declared, seemingly addressing her political critics. Her comments come as she faces increasing criticism from opposition parties over her management of the crisis, with accusations of failing to uphold law and order.
Banerjee also took aim at those she believes are trying to destabilize the state, emphasizing the distinction between India and Bangladesh. "Some people think this is Bangladesh. Please remember, I love Bangladesh, they speak like us, and their culture is the same as ours, but Bangladesh is a separate nation, and India is a separate nation," she added.
In a statement directed at Prime Minister Modi, Banerjee accused his party of inciting unrest in Bengal. "Mr. Modi, you're using your party to cause fire here. If you burn Bengal, Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn! We will topple your chair," she declared.