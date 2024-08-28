Mamata Banerjee Says 'Sorry' as She Mourns Kolkata Doctor’s Death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the family of the trainee doctor who was sexually assaulted and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
In a post on X, CM Banerjee dedicated the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad to the victim.
"Today, on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, I am dedicating it to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. Expressing our heartfelt condolences and seeking immediate redress for that incident. Our hearts go out to all the women of all ages who have been victims of inhuman incidents. Sorry," she said in a post in Bengali.
The Chief Minister also urged the youth to play a vital role in society, emphasizing their responsibility in shaping a brighter future.
"It is the task of student society to give the dream of a new day by keeping the society and culture awake and to inspire everyone around with the bright vows of a new day. My appeal to all of them today, be encouraged in this effort, and stay committed. My dear students, stay well, stay healthy, stay committed to a bright future," she said.
Meanwhile, the BJP has announced a 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' in protest against the police crackdown during the 'Nabanna Abhijan'—a march to the state secretariat held on Tuesday. The rally, which started from College Square in Kolkata, saw heightened security around the secretariat, with large crowds gathering in the Santragachi area of Howrah.
Tensions escalated as police deployed water cannons on protesters who attempted to breach barricades, resulting in clashes. Protesters were seen dragging away barricades, while police resorted to lathi charges and tear gas to control the situation.
In response, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the BJP’s protest tactics, accusing them of orchestrating chaos. In a post on X, TMC highlighted incidents of stone-pelting, barricade-breaking, and police injuries, calling the protest "nothing short of a FATAL ATTACK on Bengal."
The murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor has triggered nationwide outrage, with several protests demanding justice for the victim. The doctor's body was found in a seminar hall on the hospital premises on August 9, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for swift action.