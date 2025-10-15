“Himanta Doing Politics to Shield Shyamkanu Mahanta”: Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi today voiced sharp criticism of the Assam government over the violent incidents outside Baksa District Jail, following the transfer of five accused in the mysterious death of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi said the government deliberately chose to send the accused to a remote jail in BTAD, instead of the Guwahati Central Jail, believing it would keep the situation peaceful. “The government thought there would be no Zubeen fans in BTAD and that the accused could be kept quietly in a new jail with no other inmates. But today, thousands of people came out demanding justice,” he stated.

He condemned the way authorities labeled the protesters, saying, “I cannot understand why anyone would abuse the people of Assam—those demanding proper investigation and accountability for Zubeen’s death. These accused had been eluding police for days, and only appeared once they were finally arrested. The anger of the people is real, and it is being fueled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Gogoi directly criticized the CM for his handling of the situation: “Today he accused the opposition of politicizing Zubeen Garg’s death, but the people of Assam clearly see that the CM is siding with the accused, not with the public. No one is politicizing Zubeen’s death except Himanta Biswa Sarma himself.”

He also demanded accountability for the police action during the protests: “Additional SP Gitartha Dev Sarma carried out a lathi charge on peaceful protesters in Baksa. Those trying to disperse the crowd only acted after provocation. He should be suspended immediately. The government’s first priority seems to be protecting Shyamkanu Mahanta, not delivering justice to the people of Assam.”