“Don’t Take Law into Your Hands”: IGP Akhilesh Singh on Baksa Violence

In the wake of violent incidents in Assam's Baksa, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhilesh Singh has appealed to the public to maintain calm and place their trust in the law. Speaking to the media, Singh emphasised that “No one should take the law into their own hands”, urging residents to allow legal processes to unfold without interference.

He reassured the public that authorities are working diligently to ensure justice. “We are acting in the interest of justice, and all injured individuals are receiving immediate medical attention,” Singh stated.

Addressing the impact of the unrest, Singh noted, “Today’s events disrupted the legal process, but the situation is now coming under control.” He further appealed for continued peace, emphasising that everyone must cooperate and allow justice to prevail.

Regarding public safety measures, Singh added, “During the night, no one should leave their homes. We did not anticipate such a situation, but we are managing it effectively.”