Subscribe

0

Bodoland Top Stories

“Don’t Take Law into Your Hands”: IGP Akhilesh Singh on Baksa Violence

IGP Akhilesh Singh urges calm after Baksa violence, warning against taking law into one’s own hands and assuring injured receive medical care as situation stabilizes.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
“Don’t Take Law into Your Hands”: IGP Akhilesh Singh on Baksa Violence

In the wake of violent incidents in Assam's Baksa, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhilesh Singh has appealed to the public to maintain calm and place their trust in the law. Speaking to the media, Singh emphasised that “No one should take the law into their own hands”, urging residents to allow legal processes to unfold without interference.

He reassured the public that authorities are working diligently to ensure justice. “We are acting in the interest of justice, and all injured individuals are receiving immediate medical attention,” Singh stated.

Addressing the impact of the unrest, Singh noted, “Today’s events disrupted the legal process, but the situation is now coming under control.” He further appealed for continued peace, emphasising that everyone must cooperate and allow justice to prevail.

Regarding public safety measures, Singh added, “During the night, no one should leave their homes. We did not anticipate such a situation, but we are managing it effectively.”

ALSO READ: "Police, Home Dept Lapses Triggered Baksa Jail Unrest,” Says Gaurav Gogoi

Baksa