"Himanta Fears Gaurav Will Expose Corruption if Congress Wins in 2026" – Ripun Bora

Senior Congress leader and former APCC president Ripun Bora has addressed the controversy surrounding Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi’s recent Pakistan visit. Speaking from Rajiv Bhawan, Bora clarified the Assam Congress party’s position amid ongoing political attacks from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Advertisment

Ripun Bora criticized the Chief Minister for frequently targeting Gaurav Gogoi over his Pakistan trip. He questioned the motive behind these attacks, suggesting it is politically motivated ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. According to Bora, the Congress party is likely to project Gaurav Gogoi as their candidate for the upcoming elections.

The Chief Minister views Gaurav Gogoi as his main political rival, especially given Gogoi’s role as the young Deputy Leader of the Opposition in India’s largest democracy. Bora emphasized that Himanta Biswa Sarma cannot accept such a powerful opposition figure at a relatively young age.

Highlighting the political tension in Jorhat, Bora warned that if Gaurav Gogoi leads the government in 2026, he will expose the corruption files tied to Himanta Biswa Sarma. This, Bora says, is why the ruling party is attempting to politically “eliminate” Gogoi.

Rumors also suggest that Gaurav Gogoi may become the next president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), which adds to the political threat perceived by the ruling party. Bora reaffirmed that the Congress party will not be intimidated by these tactics and stands firm on its leadership choices.

It may be mentioned that this statement by Ripun Bora clarifies the Assam Congress party’s stance on the Pakistan visit controversy and the political rivalry with Himanta Biswa Sarma, setting the stage for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Also Read: “Bring Proof or Prepare for Knockout!”: Gaurav Gogoi Challenges BJP