“Himanta Himself Will Be BJP’s Downfall in Assam”: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday launched a fierce attack on the ruling BJP, alleging a deep-rooted conspiracy to manipulate voter lists in Assam by bringing in voters from outside the State and deleting names of genuine local voters.

Addressing an interaction programme with over 20 social organisations and senior citizens in Sivasagar, Gogoi said the BJP was attempting to weaken the democratic voice of Assam. He alleged that the party was deliberately trying to erase the votes of indigenous and conscientious citizens.

Speaking in strong terms, Gogoi claimed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed senior BJP leader Ashok Singhal to carry out the alleged exercise. “Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ashok Singhal are the main masterminds behind this conspiracy,” Gogoi alleged, asserting that the attempt was aimed at ensuring that Assam’s “aware and indigenous voters” lose their voting rights.

Calling upon people to unite to protect their voting rights, Gogoi also questioned the role of the Election Commission. He said that the Commission should have taken suo motu action in matters related to the voter list, but no such steps were taken.

“If the BJP is so popular, why does it need to bring voters from outside?” he asked, urging the public to question the ruling party on the voter list issue.

Gogoi further claimed that the BJP has been witnessing “bad days” for the past seven to eight months, with several cases of corruption surfacing from within the party. He alleged that instances involving cattle theft, rice diversion and other irregularities linked to BJP members have come to light.

Referring to the Barak Valley, Gogoi claimed that two BJP MLAs there had failed to produce valid proof of their citizenship. He said these developments indicate that the BJP is heading towards a decline, and asserted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself would be the primary reason for the party’s downfall in Assam.

On the upcoming elections, Gogoi said the contest would not be between political parties but between Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam. He expressed confidence that the people of the State would send a strong message not only within Assam but across the country.

Reacting to remarks by Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi regarding a possible break in alliance if seat-sharing demands were not met, Gaurav Gogoi responded cautiously. He said that the people of Assam want 100 per cent unity among the Congress and its allies. He added that despite multiple candidates in many constituencies, the Congress has decided not to contest in 26 out of 126 Assembly seats to strengthen opposition unity.

Gogoi also questioned whether seat-sharing between the BJP and the AGP had already been finalised. According to him, the authority of the current Chief Minister has been steadily declining, and serious differences exist between the BJP and AGP.

Using a sharp political slogan, Gogoi remarked, “After protecting land and identity, it is now time to protect votes from ‘mama-mami’,” claiming that the Chief Minister is feeling increasingly insecure. He predicted that Himanta Biswa Sarma would not remain in the Chief Minister’s chair after the next election.

Several Congress leaders, including Roselina Tirkey, district president Ajay Gogoi, and APCC secretary Subhramitra Gogoi were present at the programme.

