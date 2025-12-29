“BJP’s Ten Years in Assam Have Only Brought Divisive Politics,” Says Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday held a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi, expressing strong condemnation over the recent death of Angel Chakma in Dehradun and raising multiple issues concerning the Northeast region.

Addressing the media, Gogoi criticized the Dehradun police’s handling of the case, calling it “shocking” that the family had to fight for 12 days just to file an FIR, while the main accused remains at large.

He said, “Young people from the Northeast are being subjected to discrimination across the country. Angel Chakma went to Dehradun for education and lost her life pursuing it. The government must acknowledge and address India’s diversity.”

Gogoi also drew parallels with Assam, particularly Karbi Anglong, saying, “In Assam too, the Karbi community faces prejudice, as highlighted by incidents like the ‘Chinese-Karbi’ chant. Issues of the Northeast are not properly included in school curricula, which adds to marginalization.”

The Congress leader demanded accountability from both the Uttarakhand government and the central government.

He questioned why the main accused in the Dehradun case has not yet been apprehended and called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to explain why Karbi community members in Assam have been attacked, including attacks linked to influential political figures.

Gogoi further criticized the Modi government’s approach to the Northeast, saying, “The Prime Minister’s visit to Manipur has failed to address the real issues. While Rahul Gandhi visited twice and paid respects to Zubeen Garg, Modi did not even stop at his memorial on his Assam visit. BJP’s ten years in Assam have only brought divisive politics.”

Sharing personal experience, Gogoi said he was once asked to show his passport while traveling in India, highlighting the discrimination faced by Northeast residents even in their own country.

He also raised concerns over citizenship issues in Assam, questioning the handling of cases involving BJP legislators and the aftermath of movements where young people from the state had sacrificed their lives.

He said, “After five youths from Assam were martyred in protests, how many were granted citizenship? What action will the Chief Minister take in these cases?”

Gogoi accused the Assam government of collusion with BJP leaders involved in illegal activities, including cattle theft, oil theft, and land grabbing, and said the opposition parties’ solidarity is stronger than ever in confronting these issues.

