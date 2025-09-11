Himanta on Gogoi: ‘What Atom Bomb Needed When Family Already Foreigners?’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, dismissing the Congress’s anticipation of an “atom bomb” revelation from the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) report. Sarma said that the matter was already self-explanatory as “a person’s entire family are foreigners.”

This came a day after the SIT—constituted by the state government to probe Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan—submitted its report to the Chief Minister.

“A person whose son, daughter, and wife are all foreigners, and yet he goes to perform Bihu on stage—doesn’t it look strange?” Sarma told reporters. “Can he deny that his family members are foreigners? If I were in Congress, I would have dragged him down from the stage. The others who joined him in the Bihu dance have no moral values either. Does he think the people of Assam are fools?”

Taking a direct jibe, the Chief Minister further said, “Then give British passports to tea garden workers, Bodo youths, Rabha youths. If his entire family can be foreigners and yet he dances Bihu here, what is this if not hypocrisy? First, make your family Indian citizens. Then come and perform Bihu dance.”

Sarma went on to question the media for its silence on Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan visit. “Why has no one asked him what he was doing in Pakistan for 15 days? Those who trivialize this issue are not interested in the country’s betterment,” he said.

Later on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma wrote in a poetic yet scathing tone about the SIT’s 96-page findings:

“Prepared with limited means, yet carrying heavy truths. Just a glance was enough to stir deep pain—showing how easily roots can be cut, and legacy bartered for shadows. The true sorrow is not in the fall of a father, but in the silence of two innocent children—too young to know what has been taken from them.”

SIT Report

A 96-page document, prepared with limited means, yet carrying heavy truths. Just a glance was enough to stir deep pain—showing how easily roots can be cut, and legacy bartered for shadows.



The true sorrow is not in the fall of a father, but in the silence of two… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 11, 2025

The remarks triggered sharp pushback from the Congress camp. Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, reacting earlier today, said, “If dancing Bihu is silly, then the Chief Minister should clarify publicly that Bihu dance is allowed only in April. Bihu is our tradition, and in Upper Assam, it is common to dance Bihu even during small celebrations. Perhaps someone from the ‘half-pant party’ in Delhi told him to make such statements.”

With political temperatures soaring over the SIT probe and Sarma’s pointed remarks, the Congress-BJP clash in Assam appears to be entering an even sharper and more personal phase.

