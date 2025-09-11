Why Himanta Biswa Sarma Ridiculed Congress as A Crazy Party?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp attack on the Congress Party after it claimed that it would secure victory in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections by allotting 40 seats.

Reacting to the statement, the CM ridiculed Congress’s approach, calling it foolish and meaningless. He said, “The Congress has turned into a crazy party. That is why they contested all 40 seats in the BTC election. Trinamool Congress and Jai Bharat Party also distributed seats. But politics does not work like that.”

Expressing strong disapproval of his former party, the CM also added, “What pains me is that I was once part of such a party where winning meant nothing more than distributing tickets. In such a situation, even the opposition will say they will win simply because Congress has handed out seats. Now Rahul Gandhi talks about winning on ‘moral votes.’ But tell me, can any party truly win just by contesting all 40 seats? This only reflects how much Congress has fallen in value.”