Assam: Foundation Laid for Sati Sadhani Kshetra in Golaghat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Birangana Sati Sadhani Samannay Kshetra at Komargaon in Golaghat district. The project aims to commemorate Birangana Sati Sadhani and preserve the historical legacy of the Chutia kingdom through a large cultural and heritage complex.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the history of the Chutia community, marked by significant events and accounts of valour, occupies an important place in Assam’s socio-cultural narrative. He described Birangana Sati Sadhani, the last queen of the Chutia kingdom, as a symbol of patriotism and sacrifice whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

What Samannay Kshetra Will Include

Sarma said the decision to construct the Samannay Kshetra was taken after consultations with leading organisations of the Chutia community. The complex will be developed as a miniature representation of the Chutia kingdom.

A 100-foot-high statue of Birangana Sati Sadhani with a pedestal will be the central attraction. Replicas of key historical sites associated with the Chutia kingdom, including its capital Bhismaknagar, Rukmini Nagar, Itanagar, Padum Pukhuri and Pratima Nagar, will be constructed within the premises.

To promote academic study, the complex will house a museum and a library dedicated to research on the Chutia community. A model of the temple of the revered deity Kechai Khati Gosani and the Charishal Gosani shrine of Sadiya will also be set up.

Cultural Infrastructure, Development Plans

The project blueprint includes a 2,000-seat auditorium, an open-air stage, statues of Chutia kings, a children’s park, a guest house and a dedicated market space for indigenous products.

Highlighting the broader vision, the Chief Minister said the Samannay Kshetra is being developed at a strategically significant location between Upper and Lower Assam. He added that upon completion, the Bokakhat-Numaligarh region, including the project site, is expected to witness enhanced prominence and developmental momentum.

Sarma said the State government aims to complete construction of the Birangana Sati Sadhani Samannay Kshetra within approximately two years after the elections.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath Barooah University Jyotiprasad Saikia and representatives of various Chutia organisations were present at the foundation ceremony.

