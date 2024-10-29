Himanta's Eco-Dilemma: Promoting Conservation While Cutting Down Trees?

As Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promotes his government’s efforts in elephant conservation on social media, Guwahati is engulfed in protests against his administration’s decision to cut down several trees in Dighalipukhuri for the construction of a flyover.
Sarma recently took to his social media platforms to celebrate the completion of the Wild Elephant Collaring operation at Behali Tea Estate in Biswanath Chariali, asserting, “If you have been following my page, you must have seen Assam's efforts in elephant conservation and in reducing human-elephant conflict.”
However, this commitment to wildlife protection stands in stark contrast to the reality unfolding in Dighalipukhuri, where local authorities have marked at least 30 trees for removal. Residents are expressing deep concern over the potential ecological fallout from this deforestation. Ironically, while the CM seeks to position his government as a champion of environmental preservation, his actions suggest a troubling disregard for the very ecosystems that support the wildlife he claims to protect.
Public outrage was palpable during the protests, with demonstrators arguing that the proposed flyover is unnecessary and that the trees are vital for maintaining the local ecological balance.
One comment on Sarma’s Facebook post encapsulated the public sentiment: “CM sir, please don't cut the trees only for the sake of so-called development. It will harm the ecological balance more in the coming days, and unfortunately, we had seen its effects in mid-September.”
These trees, situated in the heart of Guwahati, provide more than just shade during scorching summer months; they serve as habitats for rare migratory birds and contribute significantly to the city's natural beauty. The loss of these trees would disrupt the local ecosystem, diminishing both biodiversity and the aesthetic appeal of the area that residents hold dear.
As protests escalate, the glaring contradiction in Sarma’s narrative raises questions about his genuine commitment to environmental issues. On one hand, he touts efforts to conserve wildlife; on the other, his government is actively engaged in projects that undermine those very principles.
The residents’ fight is not merely about preserving a few trees; it represents a broader struggle for the future of Guwahati’s environment and its unique natural landscape.
As the community stands united against deforestation, the challenge remains: will Himanta Biswa Sarma listen to the voices of his constituents, or will he prioritize construction projects that threaten the ecological integrity of the city?
The eyes of the public are firmly fixed on the Chief Minister, awaiting a response that aligns with his proclaimed dedication to conservation. Guwahati’s future hangs in the balance, as residents demand accountability and coherence in the government’s environmental policies. The time has come for action that reflects genuine commitment, not just rhetoric.