Himanta's Eco-Dilemma: Promoting Conservation While Cutting Down Trees?

However, this commitment to wildlife protection stands in stark contrast to the reality unfolding in Dighalipukhuri, where local authorities have marked at least 30 trees for removal. Residents are expressing deep concern over the potential ecological fallout from this deforestation. Ironically, while the CM seeks to position his government as a champion of environmental preservation, his actions suggest a troubling disregard for the very ecosystems that support the wildlife he claims to protect.