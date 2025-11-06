“His Last Smile and His Last Breath”: Palmee Borthakur Reiterates Justice For Zubeen

An emotional wave swept across social media today as Palmee Borthakur, sister of Zubeen Garg, shared yet another deeply moving post for her brother.

Taking to Facebook, Palmee Borthakur wrote, “His last smile and his last breath (probably)! Kills me every minute! I promise, I will never forget…” —

This isn’t the first time Palmee has shared her grief publicly. Since the singer’s untimely death, she has been posting about her brother frequently, remembering his legacy and calling for justice in connection with his death.

Just a few weeks ago, on the eve of the release of “Roi Roi Binale” — Zubeen Garg’s final film — Palmee had penned an equally touching post.

In that note, she described her brother as “a soul who embodied both resilience and divinity.”

Palmee’s latest post once again underscores the unhealed wound his loss has left behind — not just for his family, but for an entire generation that grew up to the sound of his songs.

