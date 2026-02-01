Historic Batadrava Project Opens, Devotees Offer Nam-Kirtan

The newly built Batadrava Project and Srimanta Sankardeva Abirbhav Kshetra at Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, was opened to the public for visitors from Today.

The development came after NagaonDeputy Commissioner Devashish Sharma announced through an official notification on Saturday that the project would be opened for public viewing. Early on Sunday morning, visitors began arriving in large numbers, forming queues to enter the complex and witness the historic and spiritual site.

Upon entering the premises, devotees and visitors offered nam-kirtan, expressing joy and devotion as they explored the newly developed Abirbhav Kshetra. The project has been designed to enhance the spiritual experience of devotees visiting Sri Sri Batadrava Than, while also making it easier for families, elderly devotees and visitors from different parts of the state and beyond to access the sacred birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva.

To maintain the sanctity of the site, the authorities have laid down a set of guidelines for visitors. The use of tobacco products, pan, pan masala, gutkha, intoxicants and smoking has been strictly prohibited within the premises. Visitors have been urged to respect the spiritual and cultural significance of the site while touring the complex.

It may be recalled that the Batadrava Cultural Project and Srimanta Sankardeva Abirbhav Kshetra were formally inaugurated on December 29 last year, creating a new chapter in the history of Batadrava Than.

