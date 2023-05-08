HM Amit Shah’s Assam Tour Postponed To May 26: CM Sarma

Owing to the current political and social situation in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Assam tour to commemorate the second term in office of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led alliance government on May 11 has been postponed to May 26.
Following this, the appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates will now be distributed on May 26 instead of May 11, this was informed by the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference here in Guwahati.
However, no changes have been made regarding the joining dates of the candidates i.e. on June 1, 2023.
Addressing the media, CM Sarma said, “The dates of the distribution of the appointment letter have been postponed to May 26 instead of May 11. The candidates will be joining their respective offices from June 1, 2023.”
The chief minister also informed that on May 26, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be laying the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University in Guwahati.
The Assam government is also planning to allot around 150 bigha of land nearby the AIIMS Guwahati for the construction of the said University.
The chief minister also mentioned that it is a significant move by the state government for Assam as after Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Guwahati will have a National Forensic Science University.
Meanwhile, the chief minister has announced the commencement of free treatment- upto Rs 5 lakh under the flagship scheme of Chief Minister Ayushman Asom to every family with a ration card from Tuesday onwards.