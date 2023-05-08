Results of 4,380 Teaching Positions To Be Announced Tonight, Says CM

The Directorate of Elementary Education will be announcing the final results for 4380 teaching positions in LP/ME schools by tonight.
While the appointment letters will be distributed at a function on May 11 at 3pm in Khanapara Field, Guwahati.
The distribution of the appointment letters will be held in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
It is noteworthy to mention that the state government is planning to distribute appointment letters to 50,000 candidates to commemorate the second term in office of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led alliance government on May 11.
On the same day, the appointment letters for the selected candidates of Grade III and IV posts will also be distributed by the state government.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Our journey towards achieving one lakh appointments continues. . . Tonight, Director of Elementary Education will announce the final results for 4380 teaching positions in LP/ME schools. Appointment letters distribution function on May 11th at 3pm in Khanapara field, Guwahati.”