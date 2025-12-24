Hojai Administration Orders Foreigner to Leave Assam Within 24 Hours

The Hojai administration has issued an expulsion order against Abdul Majid, a 54-year-old resident of Borjari Maj Gaon under Jamunamukh police station, after he was declared a foreigner by the Foreigners’ Tribunal. The order directs Majid to leave Assam within 24 hours, in accordance with the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.

Advertisment

According to official reports, a case against Abdul Majid, son of Abdul Latif, has been pending at the Foreigners’ Tribunal since 2017. Following the tribunal’s decision declaring him a foreigner, Majid first approached the Guwahati High Court and later the Supreme Court seeking relief, but did not receive reprieve.

Based on the tribunal’s verdict and the subsequent report from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Hojai, the district administration has taken the decision to expel him from Assam. The order also warns that failure to comply within the stipulated time will result in strict legal action.

However, Abdul Majid’s family has expressed strong opposition to the expulsion. His wife has requested the state government to reconsider the decision, citing the validity of his documents and urging authorities, in the interest of humanity, to cancel the expulsion and allow him to return home.

Also Read: Expulsion Orders Issued: Five Declared Foreigners Must Leave Assam Within 24 Hours