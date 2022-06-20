Hojai Boat Accident: Body of 1 Person Recovered

The body of one person who had died in a tragic boat accident in Hojai district of Assam has been recovered.

The deceased has been identified as Sirajul Haque.

His body has been retrieved after it was seen floating in the water at east Bagori village.

It may be mentioned that a tragic boat accident had occurred at Bajrapur on June 16. Three persons were killed in the accident.

Bodies of two deceased persons identified as Anuwar Begum and Salima Khatun had been recovered, while search operations were underway to recover Sirajul Haque’s body.