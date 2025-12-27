Hojai District Issues Deportation Orders for Two Declared Foreigners

The Deputy Commissioner of Hojai, Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, has issued deportation orders for two individuals declared foreigners under the Foreigners (Tribunal) process.

The orders, issued under Section 2 of the Immigrants Act, 1950, target Abdul Karim (52), son of the late Hafiz Ali, from Jutang Basti under Lanka Police Station, and Abdul Qadir (66) from Murazar. Both have been directed to be expelled from Assam and the rest of India.

The official directive outlines that the deportation will be carried out via the routes of Dhubri, Sribhumi, and South Salmara-Mankachar, ensuring their removal from the state.

The orders follow a declaration by the Foreigners’ Tribunal in Hojai District, confirming both individuals as foreigners. The Deputy Commissioner signed the directives to implement the tribunal’s decision.

