Hojai on Edge as Locals Protest Alleged Beef Desecration

Communal tension escalated in Assam’s Hojai district after locals alleged that beef was deliberately thrown near temples and a residence in Bar Pukhuri area—an act seen as a direct provocation in a region where beef is banned.

Outraged by the incident, members of the Hindu community staged a massive protest by blocking roads and raising slogans, including chants of "Jai Shri Ram", demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and a thorough investigation. Simultaneously, in nearby Bhuyan patty, members of the Muslim community staged a counter road blockade, further intensifying the already volatile situation.

As the standoff between the two groups threatened to spiral out of control, police and paramilitary forces were deployed to prevent escalation. However, when tensions peaked in Bhuyan patty, the police were compelled to carry out a lathi charge to disperse the agitated protesters and restore order.

Sources confirmed that at least three locations were targeted with beef pieces—two temple premises and one private residence. Locals claim these acts were not random but part of a deliberate attempt to stir communal unrest. “Earlier, they used to throw beef on roads. Now they’re throwing it at our temples and homes. This is an insult to our faith and identity. If action is not taken, we’ll continue our protests,” said one protester.

Another protester at the scene added, “This is Hindustan. Why should we tolerate such acts? We demand that the District Commissioner come here in person. Only then will we lift the blockade. For now, only ambulances are being allowed through.”

Amid mounting pressure, the District Commissioner (DC) arrived at the protest site and assured residents of swift action and a thorough inquiry. The DC also promised a long-term solution to the area’s issues, including the establishment of a sub-police outpost and installation of street lighting in Bar Pukhuri. Following this assurance, the protest was called off and the blocked roads were reopened.

Despite the situation being brought under control, a heavy security presence remains in sensitive areas, including the route connecting Hojai and Jugijan, which continues to witness sporadic tension. Meanwhile, women and men in several parts of Bar Pukhuri continue to protest peacefully, demanding a complete ban on cow slaughter and swift justice for the alleged desecration.