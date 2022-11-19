Sarbananda Sonowal Announces India’s 1st Centre of Excellence for Green Port & Shipping

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced India's first National Centre of Excellence for Green Port & Shipping (NCoEGPS), a major initiative by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping towards providing greener solutions.

Sonowal announced this with an aim to develop a regulatory framework and alternative technology adoption roadmap for Green Shipping.

The announcement was made by the Union Minister at the recently concluded "INMARCO 2022" in Mumbai.

"India intends to increase the share of renewable energy to 60 per cent of the total power demand of each of its major ports from a present share of less than 10 per cent. This will be through solar and wind-generated power," read an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "It is my immense pleasure to announce the establishment of India's first centre of excellence for Green Port and Shipping as a major attempt by the Ministry towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's Mission LiFE movement. As per the vision of PM Modi Ji, this movement is going to be an India-led global movement for collective action to protect & preserve Enviornment."

Adding that the new centre is an important step towards this movement as it aims to transform ports and shipping turn more Enviornment friendly, he said, "The Deendayal Port Authority Kandla, Paradip Port Authority, Paradip, V.O Chidambaranar Port Authority, Thoothukudi and Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi have all extended their support to the ministry to set up this centre. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is the knowledge and implementation partner for this project."