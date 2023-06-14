Assam: 2 Cops Injured in Attack on Doboka Police Station, 7 Arrested

A tense situation prevailed in Assam’s Hojai district after the family members of a woman, who committed suicide, entered a police station and attacked the husband who was detained for allegedly abetting her suicide, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The incident was reported in Doboka area on Tuesday afternoon where the woman committed suicide. Her body was recovered by the police and bought to the police station.
The woman’s husband, identified as Abdul Malik, was detained in police station as a suspect in connection with the incident for questioning.
Soon after Abdul was brought to the police station along with the body of his deceased wife, the irate family members of the deceased entered the police station and attacked the accused. The members also attacked police officials when they tried to interrupt and prevent them from thrashing the accused. In the attack, at least two police officials sustained severe injuries.
The injured police officials have been identified as Jintu Baishya and one woman constable Dipika Bora.
Meanwhile, the jawans of Services Selection Board (SSB) reached the spot and apprehended four persons who attacked the police and the accused.
So far, seven arrested have been in connection with the incident. The attackers have been identified as Asad Ali, Nasima Begum, Phul Banu, Abdul Sukur, Faizul Haque, Javed Ali and Ilias Ali.