Assam: 4 Barely Survive Road Mishap Caused by Storms in Doboka

At least four people barely survived a road accident caused by storms and heavy rains in Assam’s Hojai district, reports emerged on Sunday.

According to sources, a huge tree was uprooted and fell upon a parked car with four people inside on Doboka-Diphu road in Hojai district.

Following the incident, the four people barely survived the mishap and were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The mishap resulted in huge traffic congestion for hours as the tree blocked the road.

The forest department rushed to the spot and freed the road for smooth movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the recent spell of heavy rainfall and storm also caused extensive damage in Dhemaji district on Saturday night.

One of the prominent trees on the Bagari stretch of National Highway 515, situated in Jonai, was uprooted due to the storm, causing the road to be blocked.

The heavy rainfall and storm also disrupted the electricity supply in Dharmuha, a locality in Jonai. The impact of the storm caused power lines to collapse, leaving many households and businesses without electricity. The local electricity department has been informed about the issue, and they are working to restore the supply as soon as possible.