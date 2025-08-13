7 Detained After Violent Clash Between Police and Locals in Assam's Hojai

During the night at Dighalbari, Hojai, police reportedly carried out an operation that led to the detention of seven individuals. Those arrested have been identified as Mahadev Gour, Rajen Gour, Gauri Gour, Rajen Gour, Baleshwar Keut, B. Gour, and Kailash Gour.

Several police personnel sustained injuries during the incident, including SI Druba Bora, WSI Prabajit Kaur, UBC Suraj Bora, UBC Dipen Kalita, UBC Pichan Paul, SSB Jawan Bishnu Sharma, and Rahul Kumar. Additionally, two journalists were reportedly injured while covering the incident.

A tense situation unfolded in the Dighalbali area of Hojai district last night when a police team sent to conduct an investigation was attacked by an angry group of locals. The clash escalated quickly, resulting in damage to police vehicles and injuries to several officers.

Reports indicate that the police team had arrived to carry out a probe when a section of the crowd turned violent. The attackers not only assaulted the officers but also vandalised police vehicles stationed in the area.

Efforts by the police to control the situation initially involved baton charges. However, as the unrest intensified, warning shots were fired into the air to disperse the mob. Injured police officials were admitted to nearby medical facilities, and authorities are still working to bring the situation fully under control.

To assess the situation on the ground, IGP (Law & Order) Akhilesh Singh and IGP Shiv Prasad Ganjwala visited the Hojai Police Station. Reinforcements have been called in, and investigations into the cause of the violence are ongoing.

