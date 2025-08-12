Tense Situation Erupts in Hojai as Police Team Attacked During Investigation

A tense situation unfolded in the Dighalbali area of Hojai district today when a police team sent to conduct an investigation was attacked by an angry group of locals. The incident escalated quickly, resulting in damage to police vehicles and injuries to several police personnel.

Advertisment

According to reports, the police team had arrived at the scene to carry out a probe when a section of the crowd turned violent. The attackers not only assaulted the officers but also vandalised police vehicles stationed in the area.

Efforts by the police to control the situation initially involved baton charges. However, as the unrest intensified, the police resorted to firing warning shots in the air to disperse the mob.

Several police officials sustained injuries during the clash and have been admitted to nearby medical facilities. The authorities are yet to bring the situation fully under control.

Further details are awaited as reinforcements have been called in and an investigation into the cause of the violence is underway.

Also Read: Attempted Acid Attack on Silchar College Student, Accused Arrested