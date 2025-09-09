A Rally for Hope: Lumding Demands a Drug-Free Tomorrow

Assam’s Lumding organized a rally to promote a drug-free community on Tuesday. The event was spearheaded by the volunteer organization, namely Shelly’s Welfare Society, attracting widespread participation from local groups, schools and colleges.

Renowned Assamese Actress Rimpi Das and Lumding MLA Sibu Misra joined the rally, engaging with residents and encouraging the youth to stay away from drugs.

The actress expressed that it was a very meaningful initiative aimed at preventing drug addiction. People from all communities, including Bengali and Assamese, participated in the rally. She added that through this effort, both young and old would learn the importance of staying away from drugs.

Meanwhile, MLA Sibu Misra stated that the rally was organized to promote a drug-free Lumding. The event, organized by Shelly’s Welfare Society, saw participation from various community members, officials from the SP and CDC were also expected to attend.

“We need a drug-free Lumding, Assam. Many young people are ruining their lives due to drug addiction, and it is our responsibility to stop it. That is why we have come together to protest against drugs,” he said.

The initiative saw enthusiastic involvement from students and community members, all together to making for a safer, healthier Lumding.

