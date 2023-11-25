Assam: 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Fatal Head-On Bike Crash

In a tragic incident from Assam’s Hojai, two lives were lost and two others sustained severe injuries in a head-on collision involving two motorcycles.
According to information received, both the motorcycles were in high speed when the collision occurred near Alinagar village.
While two of them died on the spot, two others sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to HAMM hospital in Hojai.
The deceased have been identified as BishnuPalli Rashid Ali and Hussain Ahmed.
Earlier this month, two youths lost their lives when their motorcycle crashed into a utility pole on the roadside in the Goalpara district of Assam. The incident was reported near Baguan village in Kharmuza Tehsil.
Sources informed that the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed when the accident happened, leading to their tragic demise.
The deceased duo has been identified as Sariful Islam and Akthar Hussain. Another individual was injured in the collision, identified as Ashraful Haque.